May 10 (Reuters) - IVS GROUP SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED THE PAYMENT OF GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.24 EUROS PER SHARE, FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 9.4 MILLION EUROS (EXCLUDING THE TREASURY SHARES)

Source text: bit.ly/2qQFGGR

