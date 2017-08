May 10 (Reuters) - CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL :

* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 11.1 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 19.8 YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 71.1 MLN EUROS VS 52.4 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

* CET 1 RATIO OF 10.2 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 10.4 PCT AT END-MARCH 2016

