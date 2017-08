BRIEF-Mabion Q1 prelim. net loss at 16 mln zlotys

May 11 (Reuters) - MABION SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q1 PRELIM. NET LOSS WAS AT 16 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 0 ZLOTYS

* ACCORDING TO MABION'S MANAGEMENT, THE SUPPORT FROM SHAREHOLDERS AND LONG-TERM COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MYLAN IRELAND LIMITED PROVIDING FINANCING FOR MABIONCD20 JUSTIFIES FURTHER OPERATIONS OF MABION IN LINE WITH ITS DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

* DUE TO THE ESTIMATED LEVEL OF MABION'S OWN CAPITALS THOUGH, AT MINUS 12 MILLION ZLOTYS AS OF MARCH 31, THE MANAGEMENT IS TO PROPOSE VOTING OVER MABION'S FURTHER EXISTENCE AT THE NEXT GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* THE COMPANY'S FULL Q1 REPORT WILL BE PUBLISHED ON MAY 29

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)