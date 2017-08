May 11 (Reuters) - VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNS MORTGAGE LOAN FOR 508,000 EUROS WITH BANCO SABADELL

* FUNDS TO FINANCE NEW HOUSES IN MADRID

* LOAN TERM 15 YEARS, INTEREST FIXED RATE 1.8 PCT

Source text: bit.ly/2pBjvRg

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)