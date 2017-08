May 11 (Reuters) - Zenergy AB:

* LEASES HOUSING MODULES FOR STRIX TELEVISION FOR PRODUCTION OF TV-SHOW FARMEN

* 30 APARTMENTS IN MODULAR FORMAT TO BE LEASED FOR 3 MONTHS STARTING JULY 1, 2017

