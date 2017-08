May 11 (Reuters) - XTRANET GRUPPEN I STOCKHOLM AB (PUBL) :

* CARRIES OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 7.9 MLN WITH OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF ABOUT SEK 1.5 MLN

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 24 UNTIL JUNE 8

* PRICE OF 14.3 MILLION NEW SHARES SET AT SEK 0.55/SHR

