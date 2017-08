BRIEF-CPD plans changes to share buyback agreed on May 10

May 11 (Reuters) - CPD SA:

* CONVENES AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY to BE HELD ON JUNE 7 TO VOTE ON CHANGES TO THE SHARE BUYBACK APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 10

* IF SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORISE CHANGES, SHARES WILL BE BOUGHT FOR THE PURPOSE OF REDEMPTION FOR NO MORE THAN 13.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE, COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUSLY PLANNED PRICE OF 5.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SAYS PLANS TO MAKE THE CHANGES TO MAKE THE RULES GOVERNING THE BUY BACK OF OWN SHARES MORE FLEXIBLE

