* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE OF EUR 31.2 MLN VERSUS EUR 32.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE OF EUR 30.8 MLN VERSUS EUR 32.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR 2.1 MLN VS EUR 2.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IN LIGHT OF THE RESULTS RECORDED IN Q1, IT IS REASONABLE TO CONFIRM THE GROWTH TREND - IN REVENUES AND PROFITS

