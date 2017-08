May 12 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 66.6 MLN EUROS VS 45.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 99.4 MLN EUROS VS 67.4 MLN EUROS YR AGO

* EPRA NAV 11.36 EUROS/SHR AT END-MARCH 2017 VS 9.96 EUROS/SHR AT END-MARCH 2016

* SAYS AFFO (0.15 EUROS/SHR IN Q1) ON TRACK TO MEET FULL FY GUIDANCE (0.55 EUROS/SHR)

