* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 8 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 2.0 MILLION SERIES G SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE 0.1 ZLOTY EACH IN CONNECTION WITH CONVERTIBLE DEBT INSTRUMENTS

* THE TOTAL VALUE OF THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE DEBT INSTRUMENTS WILL BE WITHIN 100 MILLION OF EUROS

* THE ISSUANCE TO ENABLE FOR THE COMPANY AN EFFECTIVE DEBUT ON THE INTERNATIONAL DEBT MARKET, MANAGEMENT BOARD SAYS

* ISSUE PRICE FOR SERIES G SHARES TO BE SET AT PRICE NOT LESS THAN 300.0 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* SERIES G SHARES TO BE ISSUED WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* PERSON ENTITLED TO ACQUIRE SERIES G SHARES TO BE OWNERS OF SERIES C SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS ISSUED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

