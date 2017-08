May 12 (Reuters) - WASKO SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT PLANS TO ALLOCATE FY 2016 NET PROFIT AT AMOUNT OF 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL

* FOR FY 2015 THE COMPANY PAID DIVIDEND AT 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE

