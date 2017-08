May 12 (Reuters) - PILAB SA:

* INFORMED ON THURSDAY THAT IT OBTAINED FROM EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE FIRST IT SOLUTION PATENT

* THE PATENT CONCERNS THE FOLLOWING INVENTION "COMPUTER-IMPLEMENTED METHOD FOR IMPROVING QUERY EXECUTION IN NORMALIZED RELATIONAL DATABASES AT LEVEL 4 AND ABOVE"

* SAYS THIS PATENT IS SECURING THE KEY INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY AND IS PART OF ITS DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

