* UPDATES ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH LENDLEASE FOR MILANO SANTA GIULIA

* FOR THE SOUTH LOTS, BOARD MANDATED THE CHAIRMAN AND THE GENERAL MANAGER TO FINALIZE BY THE END OF MAY THE OPERATION

* FOR THE NORTH LOTS, BOARD RESOLVED TO GRANT LENDLEASE THE EXTENTION OF THE EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD TO JULY

