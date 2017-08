May 12 (Reuters) - CAMANIO CARE AB:

* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS

* IN TOTAL, COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF 20.8 MILLION CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS IF RIGHTS ISSUE AND OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE ARE FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN BOTH ISSUES IS 3 CROWNS

Source text: bit.ly/2r7GTGj

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)