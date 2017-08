May 15 (Reuters) - ABC DATA SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS PRELIM. Q1 REVENUE WAS 994.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 EBITDA WAS 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 RESULTS INFLUENCED BY HIGHER GROSS PROFIT FROM SALES, INCREASE IN SALES AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT EXPENSES, AS WELL AS INCREASE IN NET FINANCIAL COSTS AND HIGHER INCOME TAX

