May 15 (Reuters) - GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE SA (GPW):

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT PLANS FY 2016 DIVIDEND AT 2.15 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* RECOMMENDS TO PAY 90.2 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR FY 2016 DIVIDEND IN TOTAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)