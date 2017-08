May 15 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA:

* Q1 REVENUE ​WAS 2.00 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.86 BILLION​ ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 30.7 MILLION​ ZLOTYS VERSUS 35.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 39.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 COSTS OF SALES INCREASED BY 19 PERCENT TO 103.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MAINTAINS ITS FY 2017 FINANCIAL FORECAST

