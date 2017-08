May 15 (Reuters) - VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION EUROS VS 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 260,000 VS 41,000 YEAR AGO

