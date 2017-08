May 15 (Reuters) - COFINA SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA

* DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 3 MILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF 0.33 EUROS PER SHARE

* DOS SANTOS FERNANDES REMAINS DOMINANT SHAREHOLDER OF COFINA WITH 13.4 MLN SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 13.05 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

