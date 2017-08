BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank Q1 net loss widens to 96.5 mln zlotys

May 16 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET LOSS WAS 96.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 18.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 328.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 323.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMISSION INCOME 39.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 36.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* IN APRIL THE COMPANY INFORMED THAT IT BOOKS 46.7 MILLION ZLOTYS OF THE ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION TO COMPULSORY BANK RESOLUTION IN COSTS OF Q1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)