BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Q1 FFO I up to EUR 5.8 mln

May 16 (Reuters) - WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 RENTAL INCOME RISES TO EUR10.8M (PREV. YEAR: EUR7.7M)

* Q1 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO I) WERE ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER AT EUR5.8M IN COMPARISON TO THE EUR4.4M IN THE COMPARABLE PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) WAS RAISED TO EUR371.8M OR EUR2.75 PER SHARE COMPARED TO EUR345.4M OR EUR2.62 PER SHARE AT THE 31 DECEMBER 2016

* GUIDANCE CONFIRMED, EXCEPTIONAL PERSPECTIVES DUE TO ENVISAGED TRANSACTION WITH TLG

* IN COMBINATION WITH THE RELEASE OF THE POSITIVE Q1 REPORT THE MANAGEMENT BOARD REITERATES THE FORECASTS REGARDING FFO AND RENTAL INCOME FOR 2017

* ON THE BACK OF THE PUBLISHED RESULTS, THE COMPANY EXPECTS THE 2017 FFO TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR23M TO EUR24M. RENTAL INCOME IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO EUR42M AND EUR44M

