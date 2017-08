(Corrects story from May 16. Company corrected Q1 net profit to 757,522 zlotys from 1.5 million zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)

May 19 (Reuters) - SFD SA:

* REPORTED THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 757,522 ZLOTYS VERSUS ​983,723 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

