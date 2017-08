May 16 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA SPA :

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS 0.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* EXPECTATIONS FOR THE GROUP'S PERFORMANCE FOR 2017 ARE DIRECTED TOWARDS A POSITIVE OUTLOOK

