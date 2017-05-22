CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
(Corrects story from May 15. Company corrects FY 2016 net profit in headline and body text and FY operating profit in body text.)
May 22 COLUMBUS ENERGY SA:
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 187,154 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 312,674 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY 2016 NET PROFIT WAS 68,972 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body