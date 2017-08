May 16 (Reuters) - KEO PLC:

* THE GROUP'S TURNOVER INCREASED BY 3.5 PERCENT IN COMPARISON TO THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* THE GROUP'S LOSS BEFORE TAX DURING THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO 388,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 820,000 EUROS A YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2pPOZTM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)