BRIEF-Tender offer for Pelion shares to come through

May 16 (Reuters) - PELION SA

* INVESTORS FILED ENTRIES FOR 6,942,165 SHARES OF PELION SA IN THE TENDER OFFER, SAID ON MONDAY RYSZARD MANTEUFFEL ON BEHALF OF KORPORACJA INWESTYCYJNA POLSKIEJ FARMACJI SP. Z O.O. (KIPF, TENDERER)

* AS A RESULT, THE CONDITION OF ACHIEVING AT LEAST 90 PCT OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES OF PELION BY THE TENDERER HAS BEEN MET

* KIPF PLANS TO ANNOUNCE A MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR THE REMAINING SHARES TO REACH 100 PERCENT IN PELION AND TO DELIST THE COMPANY FROM THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

* KIPF ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR PELION SHARES IN MARCH AND INCREASED PRICE FOR SHARE IN TENDER IN MAY

Source text: bit.ly/2qr8Yt6

