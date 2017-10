May 16 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV:

* Reported on Monday that its Q1 revenue was 37.1 million euros versus 36.5 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit was 1.1 million euros versus ​loss of 16.4 million a year ago

* Q1 whole-milk dairy segment revenue 21.8 million euros versus 22.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 cheese & butter segment revenue of 9.6 million euros versus 11.2 million euros a year ago

