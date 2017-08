May 16 (Reuters) - VIDIS SA:

* PROPOSES TO RETIRE 1,337,817 OF ITS OWN SHARES BOUGHT FROM GALENE SP. Z O.O. ‍​ AND LOWER CAPITAL TO 190,863 ZLOTYS

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL ON JUNE 12

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)