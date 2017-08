May 17 (Reuters) - ZAMBAL SPAIN SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WOULD PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 91.2 MILLION EUROS THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF 91.2 MILLION NEW SHARES AT A NOMINAL VALUE OF 1 EURO PER SHARE AND SHARE PREMIUM OF 0.25 EURO PER SHARE

* THE SHARES TO BE SUBSCRIBED AND FULLY PAID BY OFFSETTING CREDITS

Source text: bit.ly/2pIKePD

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)