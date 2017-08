May 17 (Reuters) - Mex Polska SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.32 ZLOTY/SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT AT 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* TO ALLOCATE 31,737 ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL

