May 17 (Reuters) - Netmedia SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS UNIT ETRAVEL AGREED TERMS OF ACQUISITION OF 100 PCT STAKE IN A TOURISM INDUSTRY COMPANY OPERATING IN SALE OF AIRLINE TICKETS, HOTEL RESERVATIONS AND OTHER TRAVEL SERVICES

* ETRAVEL TO PAY 9.5 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR THE COMPANY

* THE FINAL AGREEMENT TO BE SIGNED ON MAY 19

