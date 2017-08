May 16 (Reuters) - Datalogic SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FINIPER

* ACCORDIGN TO THE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT THE COMPANY TO PROVIDE ITS CHECH-OUT AND SELF-SHOPPING SYSTEMS, IN PARTICULAR JOYA, SKORPIO AND SHOPEVOLUTION, TO IPER HYPERMARKETS

