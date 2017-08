BRIEF-Hydra completes placement of 1.5 million shares of Datalogic

May 17 (Reuters) - Datalogic SpA:

* HYDRA SPA ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS COMPLETED THE PLACEMENT OF 1.5 MILLION SHARES OF DATALOGIC CORRESPONDING TO 2.56 PCT OF THE RELEVANT SHARE CAPITAL

* THE PLACEMENT WAS CARRIED OUT THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND CLOSED AT A PRICE OF 25 EUROS PER SHARE

* AS A RESULT OF THE SALE, HYDRA WILL HOLD 37.8 MILLION SHARES OF DATALOGIC EQUAL TO APPROXIMATELY 64.65 PCT OF THE RELEVANT SHARE CAPITAL

