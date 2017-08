May 17 (Reuters) - SANWIL HOLDING SA

* Q SECURITIES SA, AN INTERMEDIARY IN THE TENDER OFFER FOR SANWIL HOLDING SHARES, ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT A PRICE FOR SANWIL HOLDING SHARES INCREASES TO 0.75 ZLOTY PER SHARE FROM 0.74 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* VALUE FIZ SUBFUNDUSZ 1 ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR SANWIL HOLDING SHARES ON MAY 9

Source text: bit.ly/2rpHALe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)