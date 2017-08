BRIEF-Merlin Properties issues 600 mln euro unsecured bonds

May 18 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD AGREED TO ISSUE UNDER ITS EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAM AND FOLLOWING A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, UNSUBORDINATED ORDINARY BONDS FOR 600 MILLION EUROS

* THE NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT 99.417 PERCENT OF ITS NOMINAL VALUE, WITH A MATURITY OF EIGHT YEARS AND AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.75 PERCENT PAYABLE IN ARREARS EVERY YEAR

* SUBSCRIPTION AND PAYMENT OF THE NOTES IS EXPECTED ON MAY 26

