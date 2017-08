May 18 (Reuters) - BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT CLOSED THE PLACEMENT OF 2.86 PERCENT (13.4 MILLION SHARES) OF MERLIN PROPERTIES FOR 10.725 EUROS PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF 143.8 MILLION EUROS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)