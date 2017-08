BRIEF-Unibail Rodamco announces the successful placement of 1.0 billion euros of bonds

May 18 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL RODAMCO SE:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 1.0 BILLION OF BONDS

* A EUR500 MN BOND WITH A 12-YEAR MATURITY AND A 1.5% FIXED COUPON

* A EUR500 MN BOND WITH A 20-YEAR MATURITY AND A 2.0% FIXED COUPON

* THE TOTAL DEMAND FOR THESE 2 BONDS REACHED EUR 2.7 BILLION

* NET PROCEEDS FROM THE BONDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND WILL FURTHER EXTEND UNIBAIL-RODAMCO`S DEBT MATURITY PROFILE

