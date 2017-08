May 18 (Reuters) - COPERNICUS SECURITIES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED A DEAL WITH CYPRUS-BASED COMPANY, LEAD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD, FOR PROMOTION AND MARKETING SERVICES OF PRODUCTS

* THE COMPANY TO CREATE CALL CENTRE UNIT AND TO HIRE THERE ABOUT 60 PEOPLE TO PROVIDE SERVICES MENTIONED ABOVE

* MONTHLY REVENUE FROM THAT DEAL SHOULD NOT BE LOWER THAN 300,000 ZLOTYS AND PROFITABILITY SHOULD AMOUNT BETWEEN 10 AND 15 PERCENT

