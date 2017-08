BRIEF-Cegid Group Q1 EBITDA up at EUR 23.5 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - CEGID GROUP SA

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PLAN TO TRANSFORM INTO A SOCIETAS EUROPAEA ("SE")

* CLAUDIUS FRANCE TO PROPOSE A TENDER OFFER FOR THE REMAINING SHARES BEFORE CEGID GROUP IMPLEMENTS ITS TRANSFORMATION

* CEGID GROUP'S FIRST-QUARTER 2017 REVENUES INCREASED TO €81.7 MILLION FROM €74.8 MILLION FOR Q1 2016

* Q1 EBITDA WAS €23.5 MILLION, REPRESENTING NEARLY 29% OF SALES (€19.2 MILLION AND A MARGIN OF NEARLY 26% IN 2016*)

* NET INCOME FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2017 AMOUNTED TO €6.7 MILLION (€4.8 MILLION IN 2016)

* CONFIRMATION OF THE 2017 OUTLOOK

