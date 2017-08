May 19 (Reuters) - DIADROM HOLDING AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IN ISSUE TO DIVERSIFY SHAREHOLDER BASE 1,613,300 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED

* BASIC OFFER OF 1 MILLION SHARES WAS FULLY SUBSCRIBED AS WELL AS 613,300 SHARES OUT OF 700,000 OFFERED IN OVERALLOTMENT OPTION WERE EXERCISED

* BOARD TOGETHER WITH THE SELLING SHAREHOLDERS DECIDED ON ALLOCATION

* PRICE PER SHARE HAS BEEN SET AT SEK 12.85

