May 19 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY, WITH REFERENCE TO THE LITIGATION WITH CLAN CELENTANO SRL, THE MILAN COURT HAS REJECTED MONDO TV'S CLAIM FOR DAMAGES

* MONDO TV WAS SENTENCED TO PAY CLAN CELENTANO THE SUM OF EURO 750,000 PLUS INTEREST AND MONETARY REVALUATION, AGAINST A CLAIM OF ABOUT EUR 14 MILLION

* THE RULING DOES NOT AFFECT MONDO TV'S 2017 FORECASTS

