* SAID ON THURSDAY TO SELL 15 BANK BRANCHES TO M&G REAL ESTATE AND TO GRANT PURCHASE OPTION OF ANOTHER BANK BRANCH

* SAID TOTAL AMOUNT OF TRANSACTION IS 56.2 MILLION EUROS

* SOLD PORTFOLIO REMAINS LEASED TO BANCO SANTANDER AND GENERATES ANNUAL INCOME OF 3.04 MILLION EUROS

