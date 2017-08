May 19 (Reuters) - FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD (FC PORTO):

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL LAUNCH 2017-2020 BOND OFFERING WORTH UP TO 30 MILLION EUROS, WITH A GROSS INTEREST RATE OF 4.25 PERCENT

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS 5 EUROS PER BOND, WITH A MINIMUM SUBSCRIPTION VALUE OF 100 EUROS (WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 20 BONDS)

Source text: bit.ly/2qDmiuw , bit.ly/2rxOGyg

