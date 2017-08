May 19 (Reuters) - CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CONVERTIBLE BOND "CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL 2016-2022 - OBBLIGAZIONI CONVERTIBILI 5%" WAS FULLY SUBSCRIBED FOR A TOTAL OF 5.0 MILLION EUROS

* CLOSED IN ADVANCE THE SECOND SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD WITH THE PLACEMENT OF THE REMAINING BONDS FOR THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 2.5 MILLION EUROS

