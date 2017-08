May 19 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR ISSUANCE OF BONDS WITHIN THE ISSUANCE CEILING OF 16.00 BILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE

* SAID DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO HAVE MAXIMUM 5 YEARS MATURITY

