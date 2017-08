May 19 (Reuters) - PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH HARVES CENTURY GROUP FOR DEVELOPMENT OF LEISURE PARKS IN CHINA

* SAID HARVES BRINGS ALONG STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK CAPITAL, WHICH ALLOWS DEVELOPMENT OF LEISURE AND TOURIST ATTRACTIONS IN PREMIERE MARKETS

* AGREEMENT TO BE KEY STEP IN INTERNATIONALIZATION OF PARQUES REUNIDOS, CEO SAYS

