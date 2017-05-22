BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 22 PROMIKBOOK AB (PUBL):
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD


Akoustis Technologies - executed purchase order for thin film material deposition tool from aixtron inc for purchase price of $2.1 million