May 22

* PARTNERS GROUP HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE SPI GLOBAL, A PROVIDER OF OUTSOURCED SERVICES TO EDUCATION, SCIENCE, TECHNICAL AND MEDICAL RESEARCH PUBLISHERS WORLDWIDE, ON BEHALF OF ITS CLIENTS

* THE COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS ASIA III IN A TRANSACTION THAT VALUES SPI AT USD 330 MILLION

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION, THREE SENIOR PARTNERS GROUP EXECUTIVES WILL JOIN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT SPI

