* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 CUBE ITG SA AND SESCOM SA :
* CUBE ITG SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SET THE FINAL PRICE FOR THE SALE OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY, AT 9.66 MILLION ZLOTYS
* HAS NOT AGREED TO THE PREVIOUSLY SET PRICE BY THE BUYER, SESCOM SA
* ON MAY 17, SESCOM SET THE PRICE OF THE PURCHASE AT 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS
* SESCOM SAID ON SATURDAY THAT BOTH PARTIES HAVE PLEDGED TO UNDERTAKE THE NECESSARY STEPS TO SET THE FINAL PRICE IN AN AMICABLE MANNER
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07