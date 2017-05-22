May 22 CUBE ITG SA AND SESCOM SA :

* CUBE ITG SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SET THE FINAL PRICE FOR THE SALE OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY, AT 9.66 MILLION ZLOTYS

* HAS NOT AGREED TO THE PREVIOUSLY SET PRICE BY THE BUYER, SESCOM SA

* ON MAY 17, SESCOM SET THE PRICE OF THE PURCHASE AT 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SESCOM SAID ON SATURDAY THAT BOTH PARTIES HAVE PLEDGED TO UNDERTAKE THE NECESSARY STEPS TO SET THE FINAL PRICE IN AN AMICABLE MANNER

