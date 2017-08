BRIEF-Inter Cars Q1 net profit up to 53.0 mln zlotys

May 23 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.56 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.30 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 53.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 50.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 66.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* COSTS OF SALE AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT INCREASES IN Q1 BY 20.7 PCT YOY DUE TO LOGISTICS OPERATIONS BASED ON SIMULTANEOUSFUNCTIONING OF 2 CENTRAL STORES

